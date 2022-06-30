Lincolnshire Police have identified the two men in relation to an incident on Wednesday, June 22, where one of the men kissed a three-year-old girl.

The two men, who were walking along Barrowby Gate at 2.55pm on Wednesday, approached the mother and her daughter.

One man then kissed her daughter and walked away, leaving the woman in distress.

Lincolnshire Police have made arrests during Operation Raptor. (57173738)

These men have now been identified and the police's investigations are ongoing.