Police in Grantham held a live social media patrol this week to improve public engagement and tackle anti-social behaviour.

In a first for the area, officers went live on Twitter for three hours on Monday night and encouraged members of the public to get in touch to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour.

After introducing themselves on camera, officers tweeted: “We are live until 21:00hrs! Let us know what’s going on. Tweet us your concerns and we will do our best to get there this evening. #yousaywedo.”