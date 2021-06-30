A police inspector is reminding people to act responsibly while watching the Euros.

On Tuesday night (June 29), England's football fans celebrated across the country as their team beat Germany in the Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley stadium.

England will play again on Saturday (July 3) at 8pm in the quarter-finals in Rome, a match which is set to be shown in pubs across the nation.

Inspector Gary Stewart outside Stamford Police Station

Grantham police inspector Gary Stewart has reminded fans to behave responsibly. "Please when the football match is on enjoy yourself," he said.

"Irrespective of the result people need to be responsible when they are drinking.

"Hopefully England will win and people can look forward to seeing them in the semi-finals.

"Please just enjoy yourself and we can concentrate on other things."

He also reminded parents to ensure they know where their children are.

Journal readers have been sending in their Euro 2020 pictures while England continue their journey to the final (we hope!).