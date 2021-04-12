Police intercept van near Grantham following reports of an attempted break-in
Published: 14:08, 12 April 2021
| Updated: 14:09, 12 April 2021
Police intercepted a van on the A607 near Grantham yesterday following reports of an attempted break-in.
Lincolnshire Police says it stopped the van on the A607 at Belton at about 6.15pm.
A 36-year-old man was arrested but later released with no further action.
Witnesses reported a number of police vehicles in the area at the time. It was also reported that a crash had happened but police say no collision took place.