Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was reportedly followed by a man on her way to school yesterday (Monday).

The girl was approached by the man along Springfield Road, Grantham, at approximately 8.15am yesterday.

The girl's father took to social media to warn other parents.

Police have added extra patrols in the area.

He said: "He was really close to her and so she started to run and the man chased after her. She managed to lose him and hid in some nearby woods."

The man has been described as being heavy built, in his forties with a grey beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police have now added additional patrols to the area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We take any report of this nature very seriously. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 120 of 15 March."