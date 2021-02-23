Police investigate after artist's Margaret Thatcher statue placed on plinth in Grantham
Lincolnshire Police says it is investigating whether an offence has been committed after a statue of Margaret Thatcher by a local artist was placed on a plinth in Grantham on Sunday.
Artist Mark Roberts put his own version of a Thatcher statue on the plinth which was placed in St Peter's Hill last year ready for a 12 foot high bronze statue to be erected there which has been brought to the town by the council, Grantham Museum and the Public Memorials Appeal.
Mr Roberts, who has a pseudonym Markrobla, told the Journal he was able to 'skip through' a gap in the fence surrounding the plinth to place his sculpture on top of it.
He said he did not believe he had broken the law and had committed no damage.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We can confirm a crime of criminal damage has been recorded relating to damage to the plinth. We are liaising with South Kesteven District Council and will investigate any offences identified."
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said earlier: "The council has dismantled the unauthorised artwork and made the area safe for members of the public. We are also liaising with the police regarding this matter."