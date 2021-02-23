Lincolnshire Police says it is investigating whether an offence has been committed after a statue of Margaret Thatcher by a local artist was placed on a plinth in Grantham on Sunday.

Artist Mark Roberts put his own version of a Thatcher statue on the plinth which was placed in St Peter's Hill last year ready for a 12 foot high bronze statue to be erected there which has been brought to the town by the council, Grantham Museum and the Public Memorials Appeal.

Mr Roberts, who has a pseudonym Markrobla, told the Journal he was able to 'skip through' a gap in the fence surrounding the plinth to place his sculpture on top of it.

The statue sculpted by Mark Roberts.Photo: Markrobla (44572783)

He said he did not believe he had broken the law and had committed no damage.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We can confirm a crime of criminal damage has been recorded relating to damage to the plinth. We are liaising with South Kesteven District Council and will investigate any offences identified."

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said earlier: "The council has dismantled the unauthorised artwork and made the area safe for members of the public. We are also liaising with the police regarding this matter."