Police investigate after men approach two teenage girls in Bottesford

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:14, 03 August 2020
 | Updated: 17:17, 03 August 2020

Police are investigating after two men approached two teenage girls outside a pizza restaurant last week.

The two girls were sitting outside Pizzini, Bottesford, on Friday afternoon when the two men in a white Citroen van approached them at approximately 5pm.

The mum of one of the teenage girls posted about the incident on social media to warn others.

