Police investigate after men approach two teenage girls in Bottesford
Published: 17:14, 03 August 2020
| Updated: 17:17, 03 August 2020
Police are investigating after two men approached two teenage girls outside a pizza restaurant last week.
The two girls were sitting outside Pizzini, Bottesford, on Friday afternoon when the two men in a white Citroen van approached them at approximately 5pm.
The mum of one of the teenage girls posted about the incident on social media to warn others.
