Home   News   Article

Police investigate alleged assault on resident of Grantham care home

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:22, 07 February 2020
 | Updated: 14:27, 07 February 2020

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a resident of a care home in Grantham.

The investigation centres on Castlegate House care home in Castlegate, Grantham.

A 73-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at the home on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the theft of a large amount of lead from Billingborough church. (23550566)
Police are investigating the theft of a large amount of lead from Billingborough church. (23550566)

A police spokesperson told the Journal: "We received a call at 10.38pm, February 5, reporting a disturbance at the Castlegate Care Home, Castlegate, Grantham. We are investigating this allegation which has been reported to us."

Read more
CrimeGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE