Police investigate alleged assault on resident of Grantham care home
Published: 14:22, 07 February 2020
| Updated: 14:27, 07 February 2020
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a resident of a care home in Grantham.
The investigation centres on Castlegate House care home in Castlegate, Grantham.
A 73-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at the home on Tuesday night.
A police spokesperson told the Journal: "We received a call at 10.38pm, February 5, reporting a disturbance at the Castlegate Care Home, Castlegate, Grantham. We are investigating this allegation which has been reported to us."
