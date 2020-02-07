Police investigate alleged assault on resident of Grantham care home

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a resident of a care home in Grantham.

The investigation centres on Castlegate House care home in Castlegate, Grantham.

A 73-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at the home on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the theft of a large amount of lead from Billingborough church. (23550566)

A police spokesperson told the Journal: "We received a call at 10.38pm, February 5, reporting a disturbance at the Castlegate Care Home, Castlegate, Grantham. We are investigating this allegation which has been reported to us."