The police are investigating vandalism at the Conservative Club in Grantham after slogans were spray painted on the walls condemning the government's bid to change the law over protests.

The slogan #Killthebill was sprayed on to the club's wall in its car park, referring to the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 which, in part, aims to allow police to deal more robustly with protests.

Vandals also painted '5 yrs for rape' and '10 yrs for protest' on the wall.

Slogans spray painted on the Conservative Club wall. (45540319)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Incident 205 of March 19 is in relation to a report of criminal damage at the Grantham Conservative Club. Slogans were spray painted on the walls and the incident was reported to us at 1:45pm on the 19th."

Anybody with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 205 of March 19.