Investigations are ongoing after a man was assaulted after being followed home at the weekend.

The man, in his 40s, was assaulted on Manthorpe Road near Wyndham Park at around 7.50pm on Saturday (June 3).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “It’s reported he was followed home and two vehicles at his address were damaged, the windscreens being smashed.”

Police have appealed for information.

Lincolnshire Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 381 of June 3.