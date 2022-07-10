Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigate Grantham burglary where games console was stolen while residents slept

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:31, 10 July 2022
 | Updated: 15:32, 10 July 2022

An investigation into a burglary, which took place overnight while the residents slept, has been launched by police.

Lincolnshire Police is investigating a burglary which took place overnight on Harris Way in Grantham whilst the residents slept.

A games console and games were stolen.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)
A police spokesperson said: "If you witnessed anything or captured any footage that might help us investigate, call 101 with reference 167 of July 9."

