Police are advising people to keep their sheds and garages secure after a number of break-ins were reported.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of a number of sheds and garages that were broken into in Hough-On-The-Hill on January 29 and 30.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Cycles and weight training equipment have been taken from one of the properties.

Police. (61946471)

"We are advising people to make sure that sheds/garages are secured properly."

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call 999 in an emegency.