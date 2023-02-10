Lincolnshire Police investigate garage break-ins in Hough-on-the-Hill
Published: 11:00, 10 February 2023
Police are advising people to keep their sheds and garages secure after a number of break-ins were reported.
Lincolnshire Police received reports of a number of sheds and garages that were broken into in Hough-On-The-Hill on January 29 and 30.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Cycles and weight training equipment have been taken from one of the properties.
"We are advising people to make sure that sheds/garages are secured properly."
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call 999 in an emegency.