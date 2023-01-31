Police are investigating a hay bale fire which they believe is an arson attack.

Fire engines from Grantham, Brant Broughton and Sleaford, plus a water carrier from Holbeach, were called to a farm on Hough Lane in Carlton Scroop just before 12.15am on Sunday (January 29).

As a result, 500 hay bales and 25 metres of trees were destroyed, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reports.

Hay bale fire in a field at Carlton Scroop. Photo: RSM Photography (62119955)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call at 12.52am on Sunday, January 29, reporting a number of hay bales on fire.

"Road closures were put in place while emergency services attended.

Hay bale fire in a field at Carlton Scroop. Photo: RSM Photography (62119959)

"We are investigating this fire as a potential arson and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting incident 23 of 29 January.

Hay bale fire in a field at Carlton Scroop. Photo: RSM Photography (62119957)

"Alternatively, email deborah.nunn@lincs.police.uk quoting the same incident number."