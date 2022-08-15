Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigate report of a teenager being assaulted by a group of youths in Wyndham Park, Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 15 August 2022
 | Updated: 17:09, 15 August 2022

Police are investigating report that a teenager was assaulted by a group of youths attempting to steal his bike.

On August 10, just before 6pm, it was reported that a teenager was assaulted by a group of youths who attempted to steal his bike at an incident in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

A police spokesperson said: "A 12-year-old boy has been interviewed in relation with this incident, and our enquiries continue.

Police news. (58443952)
"We would ask people not to speculate or comment online about this incident while we continue our enquiries."

