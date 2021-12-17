Police are appealing for information after a man attempted to grab a dog being walked by a boy in Grantham.

A man wearing dark clothing with a balaclava or face covering attempted to grab a dog that was being walked by a boy yesterday (Thursday) on the corner of Chestnut Grove/Shaw Road at around 4pm.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to help them investigate the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Thankfully the boy and dog are safe and unharmed.

"This is a very unusual and isolated incident with no other similar reports in the area. The suspect was wearing dark clothing with a balaclava or face covering.

"If anyone has any information to help us investigate the incident, please call 101 with incident reference 305 of December 16."