Police investigate report of suspicious behaviour in Grantham
Published: 12:37, 22 October 2021
| Updated: 12:38, 22 October 2021
Following a report of suspicious behaviour in Grantham, the police are appealing for information.
Last night (Thursday) at 11.06pm, a report of suspicious behaviour on Victoria Street, Grantham was reported to Lincolnshire Police.
A man was reported to have entered the back garden of a property and shone a torch through a window. He then left the area.
Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the report, but have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that can assist with our enquiries, get in touch by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting inc 497 of yesterday's date."