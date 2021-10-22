Following a report of suspicious behaviour in Grantham, the police are appealing for information.

Last night (Thursday) at 11.06pm, a report of suspicious behaviour on Victoria Street, Grantham was reported to Lincolnshire Police.

A man was reported to have entered the back garden of a property and shone a torch through a window. He then left the area.

Lincolnshire Police news (48582639)

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the report, but have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that can assist with our enquiries, get in touch by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting inc 497 of yesterday's date."