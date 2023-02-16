Police officers have carried out proactive patrols following reports of illegal fishing.

On Wednesday, area beat manager Pc Kemish and PCSO Evans, from Rushcliffe South Neighbourhood Policing Team, conducted patrols with voluntary bailiffs at Cotgrave Fishing Lake.

The lake is in Cotgrave Country Park and the investigation was conducted as part of Operation Traverse.

Police investigate reports of illegal fishing. Image: Rushcliffe South Police Facebook page. (62472665)

Operation Traverse tackles illegal fishing and waterside anti-social behaviour along lakes, rivers, and waterways.

Officers actively engaged with several members of the public and they have further patrols set for the coming weeks.

The public are encouraged to remain vigilant. especially as spring approaches as the season is traditionally when more incidents of illegal fishing are reported.

Incidents can be reported to the police by calling 101 or 999 when a crime is in progress or an emergency. Alternatively, you can report incidents of illegal fishing or poaching online at https://crowd.in/oNrMU6

Traditionally as spring approaches, more illegal fishing takes place due to the warmer weather, and the public are urged to keep a lookout.