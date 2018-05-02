Police investigate road rage after car forces vehicle off the A1

Police are investigating a report of suspected road rage after a driver lost control of a car on the A1 and careered into another vehicle.

A motorist driving behind the two vehicles captured footage of the accident on his dashcam.

It shows a car pulling out to overtake another vehicle on the A1 between Colsterworth and Grantham, just before 2pm on Monday.

The driver appears to lose control and collides with the car it is overtaking, causing both vehicles to go off the road and one of them overturns.

A police spokesman said: “Incident 203 of 30 April reported at 13:46 refers to a two vehicle RTC, no one was injured. We are investigating a third party report that this could be an incident of road rage.”