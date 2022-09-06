Police are investigating a series of vehicle thefts east of Grantham.

Officers are looking into the theft of four vehicles from the Sleaford area including one from outside the Red Lion pub in Newton.

A black Audi A4 with the registration FT61 VXZ was reported stolen from the car park of The Red Lion at around 8.05pm on Sunday (incident number 448 of September 4).

Stock picture: Police are investigating a number of car thefts in recent days. (3787134)

In the the latest incident a white Ford Transit van, registration OV59 FTT, was stolen from West Road in Ruskington at around 3am yesterday (incident 46 of September 5).

Two vehicles were also stolen from an address in Boston Road in Sleaford on September 2. The vehicles were a grey Mercedes BlueTEC with the registration number FY15 LHX, and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro, registration number LR18 KNO. They were stolen at some point between August 25 and September 2 (incident 306 of September 2).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "At this point we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and those responsible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of the thefts taking place, or may have information which could help our investigation, or could share CCTV or dashcam of the incidents.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the days leading up to the thefts.

"We are also reminding people to keep their vehicles secure, take their valuables with them, and keep keys in a safe place. More vehicle crime prevention advice can be found here."

Anybody with information on the thefts can contact the police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number, or email: force.control@lincs.police.uk including the relevant incident number in the subject line.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or they can give information anonymously online.