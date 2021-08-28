A spate of thefts from garages and sheds has taken place in the Grantham area, with thieves targeting outbuildings five times in just two days.

The thefts have happened in the Langford Gardens and Manthorpe Road area of the town and are believed to be related.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Don’t let your belongings be the next lot taken. If you will be out in the garden this ank Holiday weekend, or doing DIY projects and in and out of your garage, we’re encouraging you to take a few minutes to read our tips to help make your shed, garage, or outbuildings less vulnerable to an opportunist thief."

The Grantham incidents reported are:

Inc 63 August 12 - a theft of a bike that has been stolen from a garage on Manthorpe Road Grantham.

Inc 68 August 12 - a break in at two garages in the Langford Gardens area of Grantham. It is unknown what has been taken.

Inc 113 August 12 - an attempted burglary at a garage in the Langford Garden area of Grantham where the owner has discovered her garage door open.

Inc 458 August 12 - a theft from a garage where a television and a moped were stolen from an unlocked garage.

Inc 455 August 13 - the theft of two bikes and a leather jacket from a garage.

Inc 123 August 18 - the theft of a bike from a garden in the Houghton Road area of Grantham.

Police are offering the following advice:

Ensure your shed is visible to your house and use dusk to dawn lighting.

Security mark and register your property and advertise the fact using window stickers.

Always lock your shed, garage, or outbuilding.

Fit a lock to a bike whilst it is in the shed or garage.

Install an alarm and CCTV if you can.

Store tools in a locking metal cabinet.

Secure tools such as spades and garden forks, or lawnmowers and strimmers or power tools, together with a strong chain and good quality closed shackle padlock.

Use good quality closed shackle padlocks to reduce the risk of being bolt cropped. Visit soldsecure.com for further information on security tested products.

Ensure your garage doors are well secured. Consider fitting a pair of good quality bolts to either side of the bottom of the garage door if it is an up and over door or use coach bolts on external hinges to prevent them being unscrewed if you have a double-leaf door.

If your doors or windows have glazing, consider installing bars behind them.

If you are replacing a garage door, choose one approved by Secured By Design. These doors have undergone independent tests and are recommended by the police.

Community beat manager for Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team, PC Mark Barr, said: “Thefts from insecure sheds are common; by the nature of their design, they can be difficult to make completely secure, especially if someone is determined to gain access. Garages and other outbuildings can also be targeted more easily if they aren’t secured well.

“There are some simple steps you can take to make your property less attractive to thieves, and I would encourage you to do so. The Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team has increased patrols in the area, using both overt and covert tactics to prevent and detect further thefts, and officers are also providing advice to people to help reduce their risk of becoming a victim of crime.

"And we’ve got a message for thieves – we won’t tolerate it, and when you are caught, you will be prosecuted."

Anybody with information about any recent thefts should call the police on 101 quoting the relevant incident number.