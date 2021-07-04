Police say they have investigated complaints of noise from a Swingathon event taking place this weekend in fields near Grantham.

The event began on Thursday and was due to finish today in fields off the A52 east of Grantham.

Concerns over breaches of Covid restrictions have also been raised but the event organisers say those taking part in the event had to have a Covid test before visiting the event or take one before going in.

Photo of the festival near Grantham. Photo: SWNS (48863140)

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson told the Journal: "We received reports of noise complaints, but on investigation there was nothing ongoing. We haven’t received any reports of Covid breaches."

An attendee said around 200 happy campers arrived and claimed 400 tickets had been sold in total for the £200-a-couple four-day frolic.

The organiser's website boasted adult bouncy castles, wet t-shirt competitions and a mobile dungeon, and said the entire thing is "Covid compliant".

Guests were invited to sleep in luxury four-person yurts, and enjoy hot tubs, a naked singer, fetish demos and enter a Miss and Mr Swingathon 2021 competition.

North Kesteven District Council said a licence application had been correctly made for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as ‘private camping for a private camping club’.