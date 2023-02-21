Police are investigating anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in a multi-storey car park.

The incident took place at the Welham Street Car Park.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Any vehicles involved in Vehicle ASB will be dealt with via Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002."

The incident took place in Welham Street Car Park in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62563902)

Lincolnshire Police will now monitor the CCTV in the car park.

Additional patrols will also be carried out by the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team.