Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police investigates anti-social behaviour in Welham Street Car Park in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:03, 21 February 2023
 | Updated: 13:05, 21 February 2023

Police are investigating anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in a multi-storey car park.

The incident took place at the Welham Street Car Park.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Any vehicles involved in Vehicle ASB will be dealt with via Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002."

The incident took place in Welham Street Car Park in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62563902)
The incident took place in Welham Street Car Park in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62563902)

Lincolnshire Police will now monitor the CCTV in the car park.

Additional patrols will also be carried out by the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Crime Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE