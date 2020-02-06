Home   News   Article

Police investigating after shocking video shared online of teenager being attacked in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:08, 06 February 2020
 | Updated: 12:21, 06 February 2020

Police have launched an investigation after a video has been circulated online of a 13-year-old boy being attacked in Grantham.

The disturbing footage appears to show the teenager being surrounded by a group of youths before they start punching, hitting and kicking him, while others recorded the event on their phones.

The alleged assault is believed to have taken place on Goodliffe Road, earlier this week, and was posted to social media.

The video has shocked viewers online, with one saying: 'It's absolutely disgusting! People should be made aware."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating this as an assault. A 13-year-old boy received non-serious injuries.”

Incident reference 467 of 5 February.

