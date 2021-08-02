Police are appealing for information after a man made sexual comments and advances towards a woman in a woods near Grantham.

The incident occurred in the woods behind Woodland Waters off Rookery Lane, Ancaster, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday, July 17 2021.

The man is described as white, 5’10” tall, average build, between 40 and 50 years old wearing an off-white or grey t-shirt with large motif on the front, brown cargo shorts, and a brown baseball cap.

Please call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 156 of 21st July, if you have any information.