Lincolnshire Police say they will fine those who breach coronavirus regulations to save lives as infection rates in South Kesteven remain the worst in the county.

The county police force issued 481 fines against those who breached lockdown rules up until last Friday.

Chief Inspector Andy Morrice, of Lincolnshire Police, told the Journal: “We all have a responsibility to follow both the regulations and the guidance in place to protect the NHS and save lives.

“As throughout the pandemic, we’ll engage proportionately, fairly, and continue on using the well-established four Es approach, which is to Engage, Explain and Encourage with Enforcement being used as a last resort.

“We are confident that the majority of people will act responsibly, respecting the rules and guidance, and playing their part to keep communities safe.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said police officers“are now moving more quickly to issue the fines, where people are clearly breaching coronavirus regulations,” adding that nearly 45,000 fines had been issued so far across the UK.

“[They] are not immune from the virus, far too often they’re having to risk their own lives and their own health by coming into close contact with people, including those who deny the very existence of coronavirus to keep us all safe.”

South Kesteven remained the worst affected district inthe county for infections up until January 13. The latest Government figures show that there are 393.9 people per 100,000 who are infected in the district.This is followed by Lincoln City with375.6 people infected per 100,000. In the seven days to January 9, Lincolnshire had an infection rate of 267 per 100,000 and sat between 250 and 300 range for several weeks.

The national average is around 629 - more than double the local figures.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have warned that if people do not stick by the rules, the national lockdown could last months “or even longer”.

The Government is due to review the national restrictions after the February half-term, however numbers continue to spike across England.