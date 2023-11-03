Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a broken jaw when he was assaulted.

Danny Moore and his fiancée Nikki Freeman were attacked by a group of people in Westgate, Grantham, on Saturday (October 28) night at around 11pm.

As a result, Danny had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Lincolnshire Police would like to identify these three people following an attack in Westgate, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have information.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a man and woman were assaulted in Grantham.

“The couple were assaulted by a group of people on Westgate around 11pm on Saturday, October 28.

“The man sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

“We are aware that a video of this incident has been posted on Facebook.

“We are now asking for eyewitnesses to come forward and are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“Investigators would like to identify the three people pictured as we believe they can help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Henry.Atkinson@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 430 of October 28.