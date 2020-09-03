Home   News   Article

Police issue appeal for occupants of red car seen in area of fatal crash in Corby Glen near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:32, 03 September 2020
 | Updated: 16:34, 03 September 2020

Police want to trace the driver and occupants of a red car seen at the time of a fatal crash in Corby Glenin which a motorcyclist died.

The small red (possibly grey) car, was seen in the area at the time of the fatal road traffic collision between a silver Kia Sportage and motorbike on the A151 Bourne Road, Corby Glen, last month.

The incident took place at the Swayfield junction at around 12.15pm on August 9.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, sadly died.

A police spokesperson said: "If you witnessed this incident or can assist with our investigation please call us on 101, quoting incident 197 of August 9."

AccidentsGrantham

