Lincolnshire Police issue appeal to help identify man who inappropriately touched a woman's breast in a Grantham store
Published: 15:41, 27 May 2022
| Updated: 15:43, 27 May 2022
Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.
Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man believed to be in his late 60s who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday May 16 in a store on the High Street in Grantham.
A police spokesperson said: "If you know the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 363 of 16 May.
- By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 363 of 16 May in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."