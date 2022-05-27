Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police issue appeal to help identify man who inappropriately touched a woman's breast in a Grantham store

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:41, 27 May 2022
 | Updated: 15:43, 27 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.

Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man believed to be in his late 60s who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday May 16 in a store on the High Street in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man believed to be in his late 60s who inappropriately touched a woman's breast. (56960014)
Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man believed to be in his late 60s who inappropriately touched a woman's breast. (56960014)

A police spokesperson said: "If you know the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 363 of 16 May.
  • By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 363 of 16 May in the subject line.
  • If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."
Crime Grantham Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE