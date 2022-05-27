Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.

Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man believed to be in his late 60s who inappropriately touched a woman's breast.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday May 16 in a store on the High Street in Grantham.

