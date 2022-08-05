Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police issue identity plea in connection with high value theft at Barkston Heath

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:53, 05 August 2022
 | Updated: 12:54, 05 August 2022

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a "high value" theft.

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured below in connection with a high value theft at Barkston Heath.

A construction site was broken into and a large amount of timber was stolen.

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a high value theft at Barkston Heath. (58468063)
If you can help, call 101 using reference number 22000340647.

