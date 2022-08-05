Lincolnshire Police issue identity plea in connection with high value theft at Barkston Heath
Published: 12:53, 05 August 2022
| Updated: 12:54, 05 August 2022
Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a "high value" theft.
Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured below in connection with a high value theft at Barkston Heath.
A construction site was broken into and a large amount of timber was stolen.
If you can help, call 101 using reference number 22000340647.