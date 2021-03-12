Police issue urgent appeal as Grantham man goes missing again

Police say they are urgently seeking a Grantham man who has gone missing again.

Mark Turner, aged 54, went missing again this morning (March 12). Mark is from Grantham but was last seen leaving Lincoln bus station at 10:39am and walking towards Lincoln railway station.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "At this time he was wearing a grey zip-up top with red detailing, beige coloured chinos and a red bandana tied around his head. Mark is 6'1, medium to large build, with grey hair that’s shorter at the front.

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Mark Turner. (45098041)

"We believe Mark may be heading towards an airport, particularly Heathrow.

Due to concerns about his mental health, police officers are asking anyone who sees Mark not to approach him but to contact us urgently.

Call 101 with any information or 999 if it's an emergency.

Mark last went missing on March 4.