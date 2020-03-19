Lincolnshire Police are warning the public to be on their guard against coronavirus scammers.

The deputy police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire, Stuart Tweedale, asked the public to be vigilant against scammers who may attempt to profit from the coronavirus situation.

He said: "Whilst we are living through difficult times, we need to be aware there are those who will use the current situation to exploit others for their own benefit.

Lincolnshire Police (30510765)

"I want to highlight the appalling situation that fraudulent emails, phone calls, text messages, posts via social media, even those who call at our doors and claim to be helping are using coronavirus as a cover story,

"Fraudsters will then attempt to get recipients to disclose personal or financial information or click on links that may contain malware - which then will be used for their own fraudulent purposes."

If you receive any such telephone calls emails etc, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040

Read more CoronavirusCrimeGrantham