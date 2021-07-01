Police are asking residents to be extra vigilant following a number of shed and garage burglaries in and around Grantham.

Overnight on July 1 they received a report that four garages in Goodliffe Road were broken into by forced entry. A push bike was stolen from one of the garages (Incident 53 of July 1).

A shed in Hill Avenue was also targeted by thieves who made of with tools on June 30.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: “There has been a number of outbuilding break-ins, in Grantham and the immediate surrounding villages. At this stage it is unclear if these are linked and we are keeping an open mind.

"We really need people to be aware of this and we would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us.”

