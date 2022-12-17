Police have warned parents to remind children of the dangers of walking on ice after two reports raised concerns.

Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning after receiving reports today (Saturday) of children walking on ice in Grantham and Horncastle.

This comes after four boys sadly died in Solihull in tragic circumstances.

At 4.16pm today, a police spokesperson said: “We have had two reports in the last hour of children walking on ice in Grantham and Horncastle.

“As we know from the Solihull tragedy in which four boys died, the consequences of this can be utterly devastating.

“Please make sure your children know how dangerous this can be."