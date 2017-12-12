Police issue warning after series of thefts from cars in Grantham

Police in Grantham are warning residents in the Grantham area to remain vigilant after eight unlocked vehicles had property stolen from them over the weekend.

These incidents, which have all occurred in the Grantham area, have allowed thieves to take a range of items including sunglasses, jackets, laptops, iPhones, iPods and Sat Navs.

Police say five separate incidents took place overnight on Saturday and Sunday from vehicles in Queensway, Wroxhall Drive, Princess Drive, Neals Crescent and Winchester Road.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: “Thieves are currently finding it too easy to open a car door and take whatever they want. It is frustrating to hear that resident’s hard-earned money which is spent on treats for themselves is going into the hands of opportunistic thieves.

“I am asking the community to help and work with me on this. By making sure vehicles are locked when unattended, and by removing all valuables, we can work together to stop this crime.

“Can I also ask that residents make sure they stay with their vehicles while defrosting on cold mornings, as getting your vehicle or vehicle property stolen this way can also lead to problems with insurance claims.”

If you do see anything suspicious, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

The police has advice for motorists to reduce the risk of theft from vehicles at www.lincs.police.uk