Police issue warning after series of thefts from cars in Grantham

Police in Grantham are warning residents in the Springfield Road area to remain vigilant after a number of vehicles had property stolen from them overnight.

Grantham Town West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to make all residents aware of a number of thefts from motor vehicles that have occurred overnight in the Springfield Road Area.

“We would like to remind all residents to ensure that you leave your vehicle secure at all times and that no valuables are left inside.”

If you see anything suspicious, then please call us on 101.

Additionally, if you have any questions, contact the Grantham Town West Neighbourhood policing team on GranthamTownWest@lincs.pnn.police.uk or pop into one of their beat surgeries.