A bike was stolen from a shed in Dudley Road, Grantham, at about 7.30am last Monday.

Police have since warned residents to be aware of thieves after "a spate of bike thefts," especially in the Gonerby Hill Foot area.

Paul Green, owner of the bike stolen in Dudley Road, said: "The lock on my shed was broken off and a road bike taken – they also had time to take a bite out of an apple off the tree.

The stolen bike is a Cube Peloton RTR (42871004)

"They were then disturbed trying to break into another outdoor building three doors down, before having to break the door on the passageway to get out on the main road two doors down. Unless they swam across the river, they must have had access via a passageway and unless they are local had a vehicle to take things away.

"The bike was a Cube Peloton RTR, very distinctive. The bike had just been serviced so there was no handle bar tape on one side and brakes disconnected and blue rim tyre on the back

"This is a heads-up and a request if anyone saw anything suspicious [to contact police]."

PCSO Jackie Fulker, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Please be aware there have been a spate of bike thefts in Grantham again over the last few days. Especially in the Gonerby Hill Foot area.

"Please be vigilant lock bikes away or secure if left in the open. If you see anything suspicious please call 101. Thank you."