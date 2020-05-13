Police issue warning after spate of thefts from vans in Grantham
Published: 14:37, 13 May 2020
| Updated: 14:39, 13 May 2020
Police are warning van owners to be vigilant after a number of thefts from vans in Grantham overnight.
Officers are currently investigating several reports of equipment being stolen from vans in the Barrowby Gate area, Grantham, last night.
A police spokesperson said: "Please can we take this opportunity to remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."
