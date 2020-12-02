Police issue warning after two more catalytic converters stolen from cars in Grantham

Owners of small Honda and Toyota cars are being urged to be vigilant following a series of thefts in Grantham.

Catalytic converters were stolen from two Toyota Auris cars and one Toyota Yaris last night. Two thefts occurred in London Road and one on Bradley Drive.

The brazen thieves were caught on CCTV footage stealing the part from a parked car on Bradley Drive.

Police are appealing for information (43366913)

Four men were seen on camera lifting up the parked Toyota Yaris with a jack before cutting out the converter at 8pm last night (Tuesday).

The men were disturbed by the owner minutes later and fled the scene.

Catalytic converters were also stolen from four Honda Jazz cars in Gainsborough last night.

Officers investigating are aware that these cars and Honda Civic’s have recently been targeted across the East Midlands.

Thieves cut the catalytic converter from a parked car and sell them on to scrap metal dealers.

It is difficult to completely stop the threat but there are some things you can do to prevent the risk of catalytic converter theft, including parking in a garage or secure area or parking in a well-lit and busy area.

If you have a fleet of cars, consider defensive parking. This is where you block high clearance vehicles with low clearance ones to restrict the access underneath.

For more safety tips, visit: www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/driving-roads-and-vehicles/catalytic-converter-theft/