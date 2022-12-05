Police received several reports of youths throwing stones at passing vehicles from the roof of a bank.

On Saturday (December 3) night, Lincolnshire Police received reports of youths throwing stones from the top of the Barclays bank in the High Street.

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard of Lincolnshire Police said: "Several vehicles were damaged and one person was hit with a stone but not hurt. Not to mention putting themselves at high risk of injury or worse by playing on a three-storey roof.

Police warning. Picture: iStock (60787230)

PCSO Patrick warned parents to be "mindful of where your kids are", he said on Next Door, an online forum.

He added: "This obviously puts people and property at risk of injury and damage.

"Grantham Neighbourhood Policing team will be putting more resources into this problem and identifying the offenders. We are lucky no one was seriously hurt this time."