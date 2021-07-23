Police have issued a warning regarding the illegal use of electric scooters.

While in some parts of the country there are ongoing e-scooter trial rental schemes, this is not the case in Lincolnshire.

They are illegal to ride in the county, unless they are being used on private land, with the permission of the land owner.

Electric scooter warning

In a post on the Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Police Facebook page, officers said: "We’ve found when we speak to users of them, there is a lack of understanding in relation to the use of the scooters.

"We will be engaging with riders of e-scooters to educate anyone who is using one illegally.

"If children are riding them, we may give their parents or guardians a call to advise."

They added: "Where e-scooters are being used illegally, we have the power to seize them and deal with any offences.

"When we seize an e-scooter the owner will need to provide proof of ownership, by way of receipt, produce photo ID and make payment for the recovery charges and storage."