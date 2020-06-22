Police issue warnings over scam 'security survey' calls in Grantham
Published: 17:00, 22 June 2020
| Updated: 17:12, 22 June 2020
Police in Grantham are urging residents to be vigilant over scam calls this week.
Officers have received reports of residents receiving calls from someone offering to carry out a security survey on their property.
A spokesperson from Grantham Police tweeted: "Please do not accept such services over the phone. If you need work to be done in the house, please get recommendations and reviews."
More by this authorTracey Davies