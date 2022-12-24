County police have issued a dispersal order for 24 hours from today (Saturday) following an increase in reports of hare coursing.

Lincolnshire Police issued the order from 1.38pm and it requires suspected hare coursers to leave the county.

Anyone who returns to the county will be arrested.

Police say they have issued a dispersal order across the country. Image: Lincolnshire Police (61001324)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would urge anyone who sees hare coursing taking place call 999 immediately and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers, vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

"Please do not confront those hare coursing, but instead contact the police who can send officers to the location.

"Anyone with reports of hare coursing that is not happening right now are asked to contact us on 101."