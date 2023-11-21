Police are appealing for information following a theft.

Power tools were reported stolen from a van in High Street, Leadenham.

It is believed cutting tools were used to get into the van.

Police are appealing for information following the theft in Leadenham. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Did you see anything unusual or someone acting suspiciously in the High Street area between 10.30pm on Monday November 20 and 7am on Tuesday November 21?

Anyone with information should contact PC Rimmer by email at Michael.Rimmer2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 42 of November 21.