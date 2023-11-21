Lincolnshire Police issues appeal following tool theft in Leadenham
Published: 15:22, 21 November 2023
Police are appealing for information following a theft.
Power tools were reported stolen from a van in High Street, Leadenham.
It is believed cutting tools were used to get into the van.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Did you see anything unusual or someone acting suspiciously in the High Street area between 10.30pm on Monday November 20 and 7am on Tuesday November 21?
Anyone with information should contact PC Rimmer by email at Michael.Rimmer2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 42 of November 21.