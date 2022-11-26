Police have issued a dispersal order across the county following an increase in reports of hare coursing.

From 12.05pm, Lincolnshire Police issued the order and it will last 48 hours.

Under the order, suspected hare coursers will be required to leave Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire police. Picture: iStock (60787230)

A spokesperson from the police said: "Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact us immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

"It is important that people do not confront those hare coursing, or put themselves at risk.

"Anyone with reports of hare coursing that is not happening right now are asked to contact us on 101."

Contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 87 of 26 November or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 87 of 26 November’ in the subject line.

To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.