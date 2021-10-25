Have you seen 89 year old Everard?

Officers are extremely concerned for Everard Snowdon after he was reported missing from the Elston area at around 3am on today (Monday).

Everard has brown eyes, thinning grey hair, is six feet tall and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing dark blue pyjamas and dark blue slippers.

Everard Snowdon (52594812)

He is described as sometimes wobbly on his feet. He suffers from limited vision and has a false tooth to the front of his mouth, which sometimes falls out.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "If you have seen Everard or know where he might be, please call the Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 61 of 25/10/2021.

"Alternatively if you see Everard please keep him in view and call 999 immediately."