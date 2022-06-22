Police are seeking assistance to locate Grantham man Lee Gray.

Gray, 40, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

He has previously been found guilty of stealing cash from St Wulfram's Church in 2020.

(57496608)

Gray smashed a stained-glass window and caused more damage inside the church before making off with cash and a safe which contained valuable books together with confidential documents.

If you have any information that can help Lincolnshire Police, contact them on 101.