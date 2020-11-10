Police make 15th arrest following reports of people with weapons in Grantham

Police arrested an 18-year old man at midday today in connection with a serious incident of disorder in Grantham at the weekend in which members of the public reported seeing people carrying weapons.

Today's arrest, the 15th in total following Saturday's incident, was made in Morrison's car park and the man is now in custody.

The arrests arose out of an incident which was originally reported at 6.30pm on Saturday in Wyndham Park, but suspects were also reported in the Isaac Newton Centre and in the Greyfriars area of Grantham.

Initially 11 people were arrested in connection with the incident. Two men and two women from Grantham were later released without further action.

Yesterday a further three men, all aged 19, were arrested.

Police say knives or blades were being carried. No police officers involved in the arrests were injured.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “You can help us know where to look for weapons by calling us on 101 or if you don’t wish to speak with the police, you can contact Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous.”

“Residents in Grantham can expect to see officers dedicated to foot patrols throughout this week. Please speak with them if you have any concerns.”