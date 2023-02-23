Police have arrested a man after they investigated reports of somebody carrying a bow and arrow by the Grantham Canal.

Police were called to the path running along the canal in the Harlaxton Road area just before 2pm today.

The police helicopter was also deployed in the search.

An arrest was made near Grantham Canal. (62622766)

They later arrested a 45-year-old man.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called at 1.51pm today with a report of a man seen near the canal with a bow and arrow."

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anybody with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting incident number 223 of February 23.

There were no reports of injuries.