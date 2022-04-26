Police have confirmed two arrests after responding to reports that a man was spotted carrying a hammer.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Saint Catherine's Road, Grantham at 2pm today, after a report of a man seen carrying a hammer.

It was confirmed that two men have been arrested following the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested on Cambridge Street for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

"Officers also seized a hammer and a Stanley knife.

"A second man was also arrested on suspicion of assault."