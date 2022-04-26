Lincolnshire Police make arrests after man was seen carrying a hammer in Grantham
Published: 17:03, 26 April 2022
| Updated: 17:04, 26 April 2022
Police have confirmed two arrests after responding to reports that a man was spotted carrying a hammer.
Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Saint Catherine's Road, Grantham at 2pm today, after a report of a man seen carrying a hammer.
It was confirmed that two men have been arrested following the incident.
A police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested on Cambridge Street for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.
"Officers also seized a hammer and a Stanley knife.
"A second man was also arrested on suspicion of assault."