Lincolnshire Police make arrests after man was seen carrying a hammer in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 17:03, 26 April 2022
 | Updated: 17:04, 26 April 2022

Police have confirmed two arrests after responding to reports that a man was spotted carrying a hammer.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Saint Catherine's Road, Grantham at 2pm today, after a report of a man seen carrying a hammer.

It was confirmed that two men have been arrested following the incident.

Police news. (1421602)
A police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested on Cambridge Street for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

"Officers also seized a hammer and a Stanley knife.

"A second man was also arrested on suspicion of assault."

