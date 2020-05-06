Police make arrests after pursuing car through Grantham
Published: 14:45, 06 May 2020
| Updated: 14:47, 06 May 2020
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy when he abandoned a car after being pursued by police and was tracked down by a police dog.
The teenager had been in a car which failed to stop for police on Dysart Road, Grantham, on Sunday night.
Officers pursued the car which was later abandoned near the A1. A man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.
