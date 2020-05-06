Home   News   Article

Police make arrests after pursuing car through Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 06 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:47, 06 May 2020

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy when he abandoned a car after being pursued by police and was tracked down by a police dog.

The teenager had been in a car which failed to stop for police on Dysart Road, Grantham, on Sunday night.

Officers pursued the car which was later abandoned near the A1. A man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more
CrimeGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE